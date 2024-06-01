Matz (back) will throw a full-intensity bullpen Monday and could get sent on a minor-league rehab assignment if the bullpen session goes well, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Monday's bullpen session will be Matz's third since he hit the IL with a back injury. The southpaw has missed a full month of action and would likely need a couple of rehab starts before returning to the Cardinals' active roster. In the meantime, Andre Pallante is set to fill Matz's spot in the rotation.
