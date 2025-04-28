Matz will be the Cardinals' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Matz will be pitching on three days' rest after he recorded two outs in a relief appearance Saturday versus the Brewers. It will be the second start this season for Matz, who is the sixth starter as part of a modified six-man rotation in St. Louis. The southpaw threw 71 pitches over five innings in his other start, which came on April 16. He should be able to cover a similar number pitch count-wise Wednesday.
