Matz (5-3) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Reds.

Matz made his return from a torn left MCL in this appearance. He was immediately rewarded as the Cardinals won in the 11th inning after generating the lone run of the game on an error. This was Matz's first relief outing since 2020 with the Mets and just his sixth appearance out of the bullpen in his career. He has a 5.56 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 52:9 K:BB through 43.2 innings this year, though it's expected he'll serve as a multi-inning reliever for the rest of the campaign.