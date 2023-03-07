Matz said after throwing three perfect innings against the Astros on Monday that "I feel the strongest I ever have in my career," Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matz struck out four while needing just 39 pitches to navigate through his three perfect frames. He touched 95 mph with his sinker, which is more velocity than he typically shows at this point in camp. Matz is looking to bounce back from a disappointing first season in St. Louis which saw him limited to just 48 innings due to injuries.