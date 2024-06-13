Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Matz (back) will make the third start of his rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Springfield, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

In his most recent outing Tuesday with Springfield, Matz surrendered five unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings. After Matz tossed 35 pitches Tuesday, Marmol said that the veteran lefty is in line to throw approximately 50 pitches Sunday. The Cardinals are aiming for Matz to build up to the 75-to-80-pitch mark before he returns from the 15-day injured list, so he'll presumably need at least one more rehab start after Sunday to get fully stretched out.