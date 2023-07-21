Matz (1-7) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings.

Matz has bounced between the rotation and bullpen this season, but coming into Thursday he hadn't picked up a victory in either capacity. The left-hander finally found himself in the win column in his 21st appearance of the campaign, going just deep enough to qualify for the victory. Matz needed 97 pitches (59 strikes) to get through five frames, though he gave up just three hits and one walk and didn't hit any batters. The veteran hurler has pitched well in two of three starts since returning to the rotation, and he's likely to stick in that role as long as he continues to be effective.