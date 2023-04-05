Matz (0-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday against Atlanta after he allowed four runs on 10 hits and one walk across 5.1 innings. He recorded seven strikeouts.

The left-hander surrendered just three runs in four outings during spring training, but Atlanta got to him quickly Tuesday with home runs from Austin Riley and Orlando Arcia in the first and second innings, respectively. Matz generated 15 swinging strikes and topped out at 95.7 mph, which is a tick faster than his average fastball velocity last year, but had trouble keeping runners off the bases. Matz will have to contend with hitter-friendly Coors Field for his next start, which tentatively lines up for Monday versus the Rockies.