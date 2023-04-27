Matz did not factor in the decision against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters over four innings.

All things considered, Matz was fortunate to have just two runs charged to his line, as he allowed nine batters to reach base over just four frames. The southpaw escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third but yielded a pair of runs on four hits in the fourth and wasn't allowed to continue into the fifth. Matz needed 90 pitches -- only 51 of which were strikes -- to get through his four innings, continuing what has been a rough season thus far. He's 0-3 on the campaign with a 6.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB across 26 frames.