Matz (back) is hoping to return sometime in August, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The left-hander threw his second bullpen session Saturday since resuming a throwing program. Matz has been on the injured list since May 3 due to a lower-back strain and had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment in June following a setback. He'll need another rehab assignment before returning and any timetable at this point is very rough.