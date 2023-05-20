Matz (0-5) allowed an unearned run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Dodgers.

Matz needed 103 pitches (66 strikes) to get 14 outs in an inefficient outing. He's yet to complete six innings in any of his nine starts this season, though this was the second time in his last three games that he's been able to limit the damage to one run. The Cardinals still aren't giving him much run support even when he has a good showing. Matz owns a 5.05 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 46.1 innings this season. With Matthew Liberatore up from Triple-A Memphis, it appears the Cardinals will work with a six-man rotation for a while. Matz should not be considered safe to remain a starter if or when the team returns to a five-man rotation. He's tentatively projected for a road start in Cincinnati next week.