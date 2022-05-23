Matz was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder impingement.
Matz left his start Sunday against the Pirates after throwing just four pitches due to what was originally called shoulder stiffness. He underwent an MRI later in the day, though for now the injury isn't being referred to as anything worse than an impingement. He'll be eligible to return June 7, but it's not yet clear when the Cardinals expect him back. Matthew Liberatore was recalled to take his place in the rotation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: MRI coming up•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Contending with shoulder stiffness•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Lasts only four pitches in start•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Misses out on win•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Starting back end of doubleheader•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Quality start in loss•