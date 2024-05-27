Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Matz (back) will throw a "light" bullpen session Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Matz began playing catch last week following a pair of pain-killing injections in his lower back and he's almost ready to try things from the bump with low intensity. The left-hander still looks to be several weeks away from a potential return.
