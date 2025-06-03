The Cardinals are likely to use a spot starter at times in June but appear to be leaning toward keeping Matz in a traditional bullpen role, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Matz operated in a hybrid role in April but was used exclusively in relief in May. While the Cardinals are likely to incorporate a spot starter during a stretch of 28 games in 29 days this month, Matz appears set to remain in the bullpen since he's no longer stretched out sufficiently to start. Instead, Michael McGreevy is the top candidate to draw a spot start or two with the big club.