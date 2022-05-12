Matz is listed as the starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The southpaw was initially slated to start Friday against the Giants, but he'll apparently be pushed up to start a day earlier since Jordan Hicks (undisclosed) will no longer start. Matz should still be fully rested since he last pitched Saturday in San Francisco. Over his last three starts, he's posted a 9.00 ERA and 13:5 K:BB in 12 innings.