Matz (shoulder) is scheduled to make the third start of his rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Memphis, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

According to Denton, the Cardinals had considered bringing Matz back from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's series finale in Atlanta, but the organization's brain trust ultimately decided he was better off getting stretched out in the minors for one more outing. After he worked three innings and tossed 45 pitches his last time out for Memphis on Saturday, he'll be aiming for around four innings and 60 pitches Thursday. He'll report back to St. Louis following the start to be re-evaluated, and if the Cardinals are satisfied with the condition of his shoulder, he should be activated and re-enter the rotation during the final week before the All-Star break.