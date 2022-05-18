Matz allowed two runs on three hits and zero walks over five innings during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets. He had seven strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The veteran left-hander surrendered a pair of solo homers but otherwise kept New York off the board, but he missed out on the victory since the St. Louis bullpen was unable to maintain a one-run advantage. Matz has a 3.86 ERA and 14:0 K:BB covering 11.2 innings over his past two starts, though he's also allowed four long balls.