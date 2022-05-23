The MRI that Matz underwent Sunday revealed nothing overly concerning, though the Cardinals still elected to place him on the 15-day injured list Monday after he was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak wasn't willing to commit to Matz returning from the IL after a minimum stint, as the Cardinals first want to see how the southpaw responds to a few days of rest before a determination is made on the next course of action. Mozeliak acknowledged that he was hopeful Matz will be able to pitch "through the season," which suggests the Cardinals aren't fearing a long-term absence for the 30-year-old, who has turned in a 6.03 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through his first nine starts with St. Louis. Matthew Liberatore is in line to replace Matz in the rotation beginning with Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Lands on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: MRI coming up•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Contending with shoulder stiffness•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Lasts only four pitches in start•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Misses out on win•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Starting back end of doubleheader•