The MRI that Matz underwent Sunday revealed nothing overly concerning, though the Cardinals still elected to place him on the 15-day injured list Monday after he was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak wasn't willing to commit to Matz returning from the IL after a minimum stint, as the Cardinals first want to see how the southpaw responds to a few days of rest before a determination is made on the next course of action. Mozeliak acknowledged that he was hopeful Matz will be able to pitch "through the season," which suggests the Cardinals aren't fearing a long-term absence for the 30-year-old, who has turned in a 6.03 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through his first nine starts with St. Louis. Matthew Liberatore is in line to replace Matz in the rotation beginning with Saturday's game against Milwaukee.