Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said after Sunday's 18-4 win over the Pirates that Matz (shoulder) will undergo an MRI later in the day, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Though St. Louis ran away with a comfortable victory in the series finale, Matz couldn't work long enough to qualify for the win, as he tossed just four pitches before exiting with what the Cardinals labeled as a stiff left shoulder. The MRI should provide more information on the severity of Matz's injury while potentially determining whether or not he'll require a trip to the injured list. If Matz is shut down with the injury, Angel Rondon -- who struck out four over five scoreless innings of long relief to grab the win Sunday -- could get the nod the next time the Cardinals require a fifth starter May 30. Prospect Matthew Liberatore is also an option to receive a call-up from Triple-A Memphis to replace Matz in the rotation, if necessary.