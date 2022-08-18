Matz (knee) could throw off a mound this weekend, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Matz played catch off a mound Wednesday, and he might not have to wait long before throwing a bullpen session.
