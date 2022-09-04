Matz (knee) will throw a bullpen Sunday and then report to Double-A Springfield for a rehab assignment next week, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Matz continues to work his way back from an MCL strain in his left knee. He's still not expected back until late September, which suggests the southpaw may spend more than one week in the minors working his way back to full health. Matz will pitch out of the St. Louis bullpen once he's activated from the injured list.