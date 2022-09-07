Matz (knee) is scheduled to make his second rehab appearance Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
St. Louis is planning on bringing Matz (knee) back from the 15-day injured list later this month as a reliever, but he's still expected to get stretched out enough during his rehab assignment to handle multiple innings as needed out of the bullpen. Denton notes that Matz is expected to work into the third inning of Friday's outing after he struck out three while allowing no hits and three walks in 1.1 scoreless innings for Double-A Springfield on Tuesday. The appearance with Springfield was just his second in the majors or minors since the All-Star break.
