Matz is no longer in line to start Wednesday against the Marlins, as the Cardinals have confirmed that Matthew Liberatore will draw the start in Miami, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Though prior reports suggested that Matz would get the starting nod Wednesday, the Cardinals will instead turn to Liberatore on three days' rest after the rookie covered 4.1 innings in the second game of this past Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees. Manager Oliver Marmol hasn't revealed whether Matz will be available in relief Wednesday, but if the veteran southpaw goes unused, he'll likely be a candidate to fill the spot in the rotation vacated by Adam Wainwright (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier in the day. Wainwright had been lined up to make his next start Sunday versus the White Sox.