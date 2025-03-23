Matz will work in long relief to begin the campaign, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Matz was seen as a candidate to land a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but he'll instead come out of the bullpen early on. The southpaw has had a strong spring, posting a 2.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings, but he's had trouble staying healthy while working mostly as a starter to this point in his 10-year big-league career. Matz's placement as a long reliever could be an attempt to keep him healthy, though he'd be a candidate to move into the rotation if the need for a starter arises during the campaign.