Matz will work in long relief to begin the campaign, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Matz was seen as a candidate to land a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but he'll instead come out of the bullpen early on. The southpaw has had a strong spring, posting a 2.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings, but he's had trouble staying healthy while working mostly as a starter to this point in his 10-year big-league career. Matz's placement as a long reliever could be an attempt to keep him healthy, though he'd be a candidate to move into the rotation if the need for a starter arises during the campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Goes six strong innings•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Likely to break camp in rotation•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Getting start for third spring game•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Shifting to bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: No-decision in return•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Drawing start Tuesday•