Matz (3-7) allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rockies.

Matz gave up a run for the first time in three starts, but he turned in his third straight quality start. It's been a strong reversal of fortune for the southpaw, who has rebounded from an awful start to the season. He's now at a 3.91 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 93:32 K:BB over 99 innings through 24 appearances (16 starts). Matz will looking to keep it rolling next weekend in a road start versus the Royals.