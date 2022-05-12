Matz (3-3) took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven in 6.2 innings of a 3-2 defeat Thursday against Baltimore.

After allowing a second-inning solo homer to Jorge Mateo, Matz cruised through the Baltimore lineup over the next four innings, at one point retiring 11 straight. He retired the first two batters in the seventh but then gave up a solo shot to Anthony Benboom and a single to Chris Owings and was removed. The veteran lefty allowed only one home run in his first five starts but has been tagged five times over his last two starts, spanning 8.2 innings. His next start will likely be early next week against the Mets.