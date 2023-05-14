Matz did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against Boston. He struck out four.

Though Matz was tagged for eight hits, the most he's given up since April 10, he managed to keep the ball in the park, allowing no home runs for just the second time this season. The veteran southpaw has yet to earn a win in 2023 while holding a 5.63 ERA and a 2.3 K/BB. He may have to wait one more start to pick up the elusive victory, as Matz is tentatively scheduled for a matchup with the Dodgers, who are scoring 5.44 runs per game this season and boast the fourth-best record in MLB.