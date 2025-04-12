Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that Matz remains on track to start April 16 against the Astros as part of a six-man rotation, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Matz will be available out of the bullpen this weekend against the Phillies, although maybe not for multiple innings since he has a start looming Wednesday. It's not yet clear how long the Cardinals plan to use a six-man rotation, but it sounds like Matz will be line to make multiple starts. The left-hander has pitched well out of the bullpen so far this season, permitting three runs (two earned) with a 5:1 K:BB over 9.1 frames. Matz's high pitch count among his four appearances is 53, and that came back on April 4. He's thrown 16 and 11 pitches over his last two appearances, respectively, so he'll likely have workload limitations versus Houston.