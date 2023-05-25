Matz (0-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Cardinals were routed 10-3 by the Reds, coughing up six runs on 11 hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Nine of Cincy's 11 hits were singles, but it's still hard to chalk this one up entirely to bad BABIP luck on Matz's part. He has yet to complete six innings in any of his 10 starts this season and has issued multiple free passes in seven of them, and his 19.4 percent strikeout rate and 8.6 percent walk rate are his worst numbers in five years. The veteran southpaw will take a 5.72 ERA and 1.75 WHIP into his next outing, which is currently scheduled for early next week at home against the Royals. If Matthew Liberatore has another solid performance Friday, however, it wouldn't be surprising if the Cards used their upcoming two-day break May 31-June 1 to shuffle their rotation and drop Matz from the picture.