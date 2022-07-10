Cardinals president of baseball operations said Friday that Matz (shoulder) will make one more minor-league rehab start before returning from the 15-day injured list, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Matz completed his third rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Memphis, working 3.1 innings while striking out four and allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk. Since Matz exited after throwing 59 pitches, the Cardinals will likely want to see the lefty get stretched out to the 70-to-80-pitch range in his upcoming rehab start before bringing him back from the IL. Matz is likely to make his next minor-league appearance Tuesday before potentially slotting back into the St. Louis rotation for the Cardinals' final game of the first half July 17 against the Reds.