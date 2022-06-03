Matz (shoulder) will require at least one rehab appearance prior to rejoining the Cardinals' rotation, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Matz is scheduled to throw side sessions Thursday and Sunday, but he'll be forced to miss at least one more turn through the rotation since he'll make an appearance with a minor-league affiliate. The Cardinals haven't yet revealed who will step in as a starter next week, but manager Oliver Marmol listed Andre Pallante, Zack Thompson, Johan Oviedo, Packy Naughton and Jake Woodford as candidates for a spot start.