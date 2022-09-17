Matz (knee) was activated off the injured list Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Matz struggled to a 5.70 ERA in 10 starts for the Cardinals before tearing the MCL in his left knee, though his 27.4 percent strikeout rate and 4.8 percent walk rate were both strong marks. He's ready to help out in the final few weeks of the season, albeit in a bullpen role, as he didn't have time to build all the way up to a starter's workload.
