Matz left Saturday's start against the Reds in the sixth inning after he rolled his right ankle, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Matz rolled his right ankle trying to field a ball at first base with one out in the sixth inning Saturday against the Reds, forcing him to exit the contest early. Making his first start after being activated from the 15-day injured list July 17, the left-hander pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven before exiting. Junior Fernandez replaced him on the mound and Matz can be considered day-to-day for the time being.