Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was noncommittal Thursday when asked whether Matz will remain in the starting rotation, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Matz is currently lined up to start Sunday's series finale against the Tigers, but the Cardinals seem to be considering other options -- maybe even a promotion of Matthew Liberatore from Triple-A Memphis. The 31-year-old southpaw has gone 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through 31 innings (six starts) in the second season of a four-year, $44 million deal.