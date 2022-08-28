Matz (knee) is scheduled to throw two more bullpen sessions during the upcoming week before potentially advancing to facing hitters, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Matz's fastball topped out at 89 miles per hour in his most recent side session Saturday, so his main focus this week will be increasing the intensity of his throwing and upping the velocity as he works his way back from an MCL sprain in his left knee. The southpaw still appears on track to return from the 15-day injured list before season's end, but if he does, he'll be deployed as a reliever.