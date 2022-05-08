Matz (3-2) suffered the loss against San Francisco on Saturday, allowing eight runs on five hits and three walks over two innings. He struck out three.

The left-hander's outing got off to an ominous start when the first three batters reached base via two walks and an infield single. Wilmer Flores ensured that the Giants took advantage of the situation, belting a grand slam to clear the bases. Matz gave up two more homers -- both of the two-run variety -- in the second frame and didn't come out for the third. It was the first time this season that Matz has given up multiple long balls in a contest, and it unsurprisingly resulted in the veteran yielding a season-worst eight runs. He'll try to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Thursday at home versus Baltimore.