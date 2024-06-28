Matz (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The Cardinals had to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster for Gordon Graceffo to be called up and opted to push Matz to the 60-day IL to create the opening. Considering Matz was put on the injured list May 3, his move to the 60-day injured list won't impact his timeline for return. The 33-year-old was shut down from throwing for two weeks June 22.