Matz (shoulder) will throw side sessions Thursday and Sunday, at which point the Cardinals will determine his next steps, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Matz will be eligible to return from the injured list June 7. It's possible he'll be able to return then or soon after if he demonstrates in his side sessions that he doesn't need a rehab assignment, though a rehab outing or two remain on the table for now.
More News
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Receives cortisone shot•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: MRI brings good news•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Lands on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: MRI coming up•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Contending with shoulder stiffness•
-
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Lasts only four pitches in start•