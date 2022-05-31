Matz (shoulder) will throw side sessions Thursday and Sunday, at which point the Cardinals will determine his next steps, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Matz will be eligible to return from the injured list June 7. It's possible he'll be able to return then or soon after if he demonstrates in his side sessions that he doesn't need a rehab assignment, though a rehab outing or two remain on the table for now.

