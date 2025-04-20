Now Playing

Matz's turn through the rotation will be skipped for the upcoming series against Atlanta, which begins Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander made his first start of the season last Wednesday and was expected to operate as St. Louis' No. 6 starter going forward, but the club will temporarily move him back to the bullpen due to Thursday's team off day. Matz is expected to re-enter the rotation next weekend versus Milwaukee, and he's likely to get at least a couple turns since the Cardinals have a stretch of 13 straight games from April 25 to May 7.

