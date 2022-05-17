Matz will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matz has had an up and down season to this point. Though he has posted two quality starts in his last three outings, sandwiched in the middle was an eight run blow up against the Giants, leaving his year-long ERA at 6.40. The 30-year-old will look to take advantage of facing a Mets lineup that already played a game earlier in the day.