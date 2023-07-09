Matz allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out nine over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Sunday.

Matz was taken out of the rotation in late May and showed well as a reliever with a 2.81 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 16 innings across eight relief appearances. He carried over the success in a return to the rotation Sunday, where he was only charged with a run on an RBI single by Elvis Andrus in the third inning. Matz concludes a challenging first half with a 4.65 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 69:25 K:BB over 71.2 innings through 19 appearances (11 starts). With the rest of the Cardinals' rotation lacking consistency, Matz may have a good chance to remain a starter following the All-Star break.