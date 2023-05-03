Matz (0-4) took another loss Tuesday against the Angels, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

Matz wound up surrendering all four runs in the first frame. He walked Mike Trout, who came around to score following back-to-back singles and Taylor Ward capped off the inning with a three-run blast to left field. Matz would settle in the rest of the way, tossing four scoreless innings but would not get the run support to help erase the damage done. The 31-year-old has yet to reach six innings and has given up at least four runs in four of his six starts this year. Matz now owns a 6.39 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB over 31 innings and will try to get his first win in a projected matchup with the Tigers over the weekend.