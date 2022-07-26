The Cardinals, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, will wait a week before deciding whether or not Matz will need surgery on his injured left knee.

It was reported Sunday that Matz has a torn MCL in his left knee, and if he goes under the knife he will miss the rest of the season. There remains a chance he could recover without undergoing a procedure, though, and the Cardinals will wait and see how things play out. While he could still pitch again in 2022, Matz is looking at a minimum 4-to-6 week absence regardless of the final decision that is made.