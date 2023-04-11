Matz (0-2) took the loss against Colorado on Monday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Matz surrendered just two extra-base hits -- both of which were doubles -- in the outing, but he allowed 12 total baserunners to put himself in constant trouble. Half of those baserunners came across the third and fourth frames, during which the Rockies piled up four combined runs. Matz has struggled to get runners out during his first two appearances of the campaign, yielding a combined 19 hits and 10 runs over 11 innings. He's posted a decent 11:3 K:BB over that span, but after registering a 5.25 ERA in his first campaign as a Cardinal last year, it's becoming increasingly difficult to see him as a viable fantasy asset.