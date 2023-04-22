Matz (0-3) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Matz has struggled to start off the year, posting a 6.55 ERA through his first four appearances. The former Met and Blue Jay has a track record of quality seasons under his belt; most recently in 2021 (14-7. 3.82 ERA, 1.33 WHIP). While the southpaw has plenty of time to regain that form, fantasy managers shouldn't bank on him at this moment.