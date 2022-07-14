Matz (shoulder) is targeting a return from the 15-day injured list for Sunday's game versus the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Matz pitched well in his fourth rehab appearance Tuesday, striking out seven while allowing two hits and two walks in 4.1 innings for Triple-A Memphis. He threw 81 pitches in that contest for the Redbirds, which suggests he'd have only a minimal workload restriction, if any, should he return Sunday. Matz has been out with the shoulder injury since May 22.