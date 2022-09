Matz (knee) will make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The veteran left-hander will cover an inning for the Redbirds before being re-evaluated Wednesday. Matz has pitched 2.1 innings over his first two rehab outings, and he's expected to stretch out to cover multiple innings before being reinstated by St. Louis. He has a 5.70 ERA through 10 starts this year but will rejoin the Cardinals for the stretch run as a reliever.