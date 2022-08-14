Matz (knee) has begun a throwing program, which including flat-ground throwing prior to Saturday's game, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Denton adds Matz remains optimistic that he'll return before the end of the season. He's still early in the rehab process, so Matz isn't expected back before September at the earliest due to a torn MCL in his left knee. A clearer picture of his recovery timeline should emerge once he begins to face hitters.
