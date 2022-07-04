Matz (shoulder) made the second start of his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Memphis, striking out three over three innings while allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks.

Pitching on three days' rest after making a two-inning rehab start for Memphis on Wednesday, Matz was capped at 45 pitches Saturday. He'll likely require at least one or two more outings in the minors to ramp up his pitch count before the Cardinals activate him from the 15-day injured list and reinstall him in the rotation.