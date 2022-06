Matz (shoulder) is slated to build up to 30 pitches in his rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Memphis and will attempt to throw 45 pitches in a second rehab start this weekend, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Given this slow progression, Matz figures to need at least a third rehab start before he's ready to join the big-league rotation, unless the Cardinals opt to bring him back for what would amount to a bullpen game next week. He could return right before the All-Star break if all goes well.