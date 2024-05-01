Matz will undergo an MRI on his injured back Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Matz attempted to pitch through a back issue during a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday, but he struggled and will now undergo testing. The Cardinals will wait until the results of the exam come in before deciding on a potential stint on the injured list for the left-hander. Of the potential candidates on the Cards' 40-man roster that could take Matz's rotation spot, Sem Robberse has pitched the best at Triple-A Memphis, sporting a 1.82 ERA and 29:6 K:BB over 29.2 innings.